Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry officially resigns

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry has officially resigned.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted his resignation, had made the appointment of Jan Lesher as the new county administrator during Tuesday's meeting.
Last week, Huckelberry's family said his recovery is "going well" after he was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in October.
Huckelberry was riding his bike near Broadway Boulevard and Church Avenue when a vehicle struck him. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and broken ribs in connection to incident.
He has worked as a county administrator since 1993.
The county also announced the creation of a website which chronicles Huckelberry's career as County Administrator.