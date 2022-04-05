Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry expected to resign Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is expected to resign Tuesday, according to a county memorandum.
According to the memorandum, the Board of Supervisors will discuss the appointment of Jan Lesher as the acting County Administrator during Tuesday's meeting.
Last week, Huckelberry's family said his recovery is "going well" after he was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in October.
Huckelberry was riding his bike near Broadway Boulevard and Church Avenue when a vehicle struck him. He sustained a serious head injury and broken ribs in connection to incident.
He has worked as a county administrator since 1993.
The Board of Supervisors meeting is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Click here to watch the meeting.