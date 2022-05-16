Pima Community College to host 1st in-person commencement since pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) — After a two-year hiatus, Pima Community College will hold its first in-person graduation on Wednesday.
The college will host its first-ever outdoor commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way.
During the ceremony 3,330 students will receive their degrees and certificates.
This year’s commencement speaker is Webster Rose, an online student from Tampa, Florida.
Rose graduated in Fall 2021 with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Health Information Technology. Rose is flying in to participate in the ceremony. He was named the 2021 Instructional Technology Council (ITC) Outstanding eLearning student.
The five Pima associate degree programs with the most graduation candidates include, liberal arts, nursing, science, business administration and EMT paramedic.