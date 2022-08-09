Pima Community College opens new early learning center for children of its students

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima Community College students will soon be able to drop off their kids at an on-campus childcare center.
The PCC Early Learning Center will serve students with children ages 3 to 5, with a priority for low-income families.
The program will be offered to children five days a week, from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Chancellor Lee D. Lambert says this initiative removed a huge economic barrier for student parents, who can now concentrate on their education knowing their child is safe and cared for.
To learn more, visit CCAMPIS | Pima Community College, Tucson, Arizona.