Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM MST this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A passing weather disturbance combined with abundant moisture
will create a favorable environment for showers and
thunderstorms with very heavy rain this afternoon and into
Wednesday morning. Localized maximum rainfall could reach 1
to 3 inches. In addition, the ground is saturated or nearly
saturated, which will lead to quick responses in areas
washes.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Pima Community College opens new early learning center for children of its students

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima Community College students will soon be able to drop off their kids at an on-campus childcare center.

The PCC Early Learning Center will serve students with children ages 3 to 5, with a priority for low-income families.

The program will be offered to children five days a week, from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Chancellor Lee D. Lambert says this initiative removed a huge economic barrier for student parents, who can now concentrate on their education knowing their child is safe and cared for.

To learn more, visit CCAMPIS | Pima Community College, Tucson, Arizona