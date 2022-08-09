Pima Community College opens new early learning center for children of its students

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM MST this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A passing weather disturbance combined with abundant moisture will create a favorable environment for showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rain this afternoon and into Wednesday morning. Localized maximum rainfall could reach 1 to 3 inches. In addition, the ground is saturated or nearly saturated, which will lead to quick responses in areas washes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&