Picture Rocks already experiencing damage and power loss from this afternoon's storms

  • Updated
  • 0
Picture Rocks storm damage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – This afternoon’s Monsoon storms hit hard on the far west side of Tucson, and areas like Picture Rocks are already experiencing damage from the storm.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said around 5:13pm that power lines had gone down near N. Anway Rd and W. Tucker.

According to PCSD, there are also two vehicles stuck in flooding on W. Manville Rd, east of N. Reservation RD.

It’s important to keep an eye out for storm damage in and around the monsoon storms.

