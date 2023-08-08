Picture Rocks already experiencing damage and power loss from this afternoon's storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – This afternoon’s Monsoon storms hit hard on the far west side of Tucson, and areas like Picture Rocks are already experiencing damage from the storm.
Check this out! This is from all the 🌧️ flowing through a dip near Sanders Road and Twin Peaks Road in Marana. Would you call this a wash? @KVOA pic.twitter.com/KuQfSp4Khp— Cristiana Ramos 🇸🇻🇲🇽 (@Cristianaramosv) August 9, 2023
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said around 5:13pm that power lines had gone down near N. Anway Rd and W. Tucker.
According to PCSD, there are also two vehicles stuck in flooding on W. Manville Rd, east of N. Reservation RD.
It’s important to keep an eye out for storm damage in and around the monsoon storms.
