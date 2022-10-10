PHOTOS: Arizona vs. Oregon News 4 Tucson Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Updated 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 27 Wilbur and Wilma at the Arizona vs. Oregon game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. John Batbie Oct. 8, 2022 John Batbie Oct. 8, 2022 John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie John Batbie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you More From News 4 Tucson Local Crews continuing to battle the Bighorn Fire; 15,805 acres burned Jun 16, 2020 News Man wanted in fatal stabbing on west side arrested in Globe, Ariz. Mar 8, 2021 Local Arizona law means local minimum wage hikes may bear a cost Aug 25, 2019 Local UArizona’s Living Healthy with Arthritis Conference is underway Feb 5, 2020 Local McCain book shares why she left 'toxic' times at 'The View' Oct 19, 2021 Local Simmons Fire contained at 20 acres in Pinal County May 26, 2021