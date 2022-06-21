Phone call between WNBA's Griner and wife being rescheduled

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Wash and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Madera Canyon area and the washes draining out of the canyon. * WHEN...Until 345 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes with possible water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1235 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms with around 1.5 inches of accumulation indicated in an hour. An additional half an inch is possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Madera Canyon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&