...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wash and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
is expected.

* WHERE...Madera Canyon area and the washes draining out of the
canyon.

* WHEN...Until 345 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes with possible water
over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1235 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms with around 1.5 inches of accumulation
indicated in an hour.  An additional half an inch is
possible.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Madera Canyon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima
and Pinal. In Southeast Arizona, Cochise and Graham.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 204 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Redington.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Phone call between WNBA's Griner and wife being rescheduled

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says a phone call between jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife is being rescheduled after an earlier attempt to connect on the couple's anniversary failed because of an "unfortunate mistake."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday that the State Department was working to arrange a new call but did not say when that would be.

Griner has been jailed in Russia since February. She was supposed to speak by phone on Saturday with her wife, Cherelle, but that did not happen.

She told The Associated Press on Monday that Brittney Griner tried to reach her 11 times through the American embassy but no one picked up at the number she was given to call.

