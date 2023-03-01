Phoenix Sky Harbor flights being rerouted to Tucson

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Graham and Greenlee counties between 2500 feet and 4000 feet elevation. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Roads...bridges...and overpasses in the advisory area may become slick and hazardous. Accumulation of snow on roadways...bridges and overpasses may make travel treacherous. Exercise caution if travel is necessary. &&