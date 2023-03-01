Phoenix Sky Harbor flights being rerouted to Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to the Tucson International Airport Twitter account, many Phoenix flights are being diverted to Tucson due to weather on Wednesday night.
Diversions tonight are due to weather. Our airport is capable and is currently assisting with diversions from PHX.— Tucson Airport (@TucsonAirport) March 2, 2023
Flightaware.com says that flights in and out of Phoenix are delayed for about 2 and a half hours Wednesday night because of the wind.
Tucson International saw 10 fights that were supposed tp land at Sky Harbor International, but instead those flights had to land in Tucson.
With the temperatures quickly dropping, there could be a chance of snow early Thursday morning.
Crews will not be putting de-icer on the bridges.