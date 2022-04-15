Phoenix Police: Reward for suspect info in shooting of officer

PHOENIX (AP) — A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting in which a Phoenix police was wounded.

Police said a crime-tip program offered the reward for 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan, sought in the shooting Thursday at a gas station.

Police said Cowan remained at large Friday and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police Chief Jeri Williams posted a message on Twitter saying "Let's find this guy."

OFFICER UPDATE: The officer that was shot this morning is in stable condition after having surgery to remove the bullet. We are extremely grateful for the amazing medical staff at Honor Health Deer Valley. https://t.co/Mcnp3yc1OW — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 15, 2022

Police said the wounded officer, a 24-year veteran of the police department, remained hospitalized and "doing well" Friday after successful surgery Thursday to remove a bullet. Her name was not released.