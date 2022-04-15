 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phoenix Police: Reward for suspect info in shooting of officer

  • Updated
  • 0
Suspect accused of injuring Phoenix officer in shooting at large

Nicholas Cody Cowan

 Phoenix Police Department

PHOENIX (AP) — A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting in which a Phoenix police was wounded.

Police said a crime-tip program offered the reward for 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan, sought in the shooting Thursday at a gas station.

Police said Cowan remained at large Friday and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police Chief Jeri Williams posted a message on Twitter saying "Let's find this guy."

Police said the wounded officer, a 24-year veteran of the police department, remained hospitalized and "doing well" Friday after successful surgery Thursday to remove a bullet. Her name was not released.

Tags

Recommended for you