Phoenix police arrest suspect in connection to the death of 29-year-old Lauren Heike

The body of Lauren Heike, 29, was discovered close to a neighborhood near Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road on Saturday around 10:30 a.m.
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the death of 29-year-old Lauren Heike.
The body of Heike, 29, was discovered close to a neighborhood near Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road on Saturday around 10:30 a.m.
"Heike was found to have trauma to her body," police said.
The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced Heike dead on the scene.
Investigators said Heike went hiking Friday morning around 10 a.m. and was attacked from behind by the suspect.
On Wednesday, investigators released a short surveillance video clip of a man they called a suspect in the case.
More Videos
NEXT UP IN 5
Bebé de 11 meses se recupera de quemadura, padre hospitalizado
Looking back at Arizona's history of water, air conservation efforts
Could a Phoenix company be behind a breathalyzer for marijuana?
Kim Covington and Mary Kim Titla return to the 12News studios
Kari Lake's lawyers punished by Arizona Supreme Court
“The behavior, in my opinion, was so heinous that I would imagine that the subject would be displaying behavior symptoms that just would look out of place,” Lt. James Hester, Phoenix Police Department’s homicide lieutenant, said.
Friend River Hubbel said he and another friend spoke with Lauren that morning before she went on her hike.
“She had specifically just said that she was so thankful to just wake up another day,” Hubbel said.
Lauren’s mom, Lana Heike, said what brings her comfort are memories of her daughter and knowing Lauren was happy that morning.
“She got up, talked to her friends. It was her day off; she got her coffee, went walking, and was happy. That helps us a lot,” Lana Heike said. "We need people's help to tell us what happened after that.”
"She was my little girl," said Jeff Heike, Lauren’s father. “I’m going to miss her terribly. I just hope they can find whoever did this to her.
Police are urging the community to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.
"If a hike or walk is in your plans, do so with a partner," police said. "If you see something suspicious, call the police and be a good witness."
Phoenix police have taken a man into custody in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Lauren Heike. pic.twitter.com/1j4Qq2b7nF— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 5, 2023