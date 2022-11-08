Phoenix man arrested on human smuggling charges in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — A man is behind bars after attempting to smuggle five undocumented migrants Tuesday in Cochise County.
According to Cochise County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop a 2010 Dodge Charger at milepost 326 on State Route 80 at about 8 a.m.
The vehicle reportedly fled towards Tombstone and was later spotted at the San Pedro Bridge.
CCSO says all occupants fled the scene after the vehicle crashed in Benson.
Border Patrol agents and CCSO later apprehended the five migrants and 18-year-old Braymom Wilkerson of Phoenix.
Wilkerson has been booked into the Cochise County Jail. He faces charges of unlawful flight, endangerment, reckless driving, participate in human smuggling and misconduct with a deadly weapon.