People who lost loved ones in the Pioneer Hotel fire speak out

TUCSON (KVOA) - Twenty-nine people died when the Pioneer Hotel burned back in December 1970.

A 16-year-old was convicted of starting the fire and spent more than 40 years in prison.

The Arizona Justice Project helped get Louis Taylor released in 2013.

Taylor signed a no-contest plea.

It was Christmas and the Pioneer Hotel was filled with guests, many of them were from Mexico. They were in Tucson doing their Christmas shopping when the unthinkable occurred.

Flames shooting from the window.

Using the ladder truck, firefighters climbed to the windows, rescuing hotel guests on the top floors.

Some guests tying bed sheets trying to save themselves.

Paul d'Hedouville was one of 29 people who died on December 20, 1970. He was staying on the tenth floor. He was a lawyer and working on a case in Tucson. His family was supposed to join him for Christmas from Washington D.C.

His son was only four years old at that time. He told News 4 Tucson, "By the grace of God my baby brother had an ear infection and we were supposed to have stayed in the hotel and we very likely could've perished on that night."

Instead of seeing his dad for Christmas, they buried him on Christmas Eve.

His father was staying on the tenth floor.

Just below him were A.C. and Bernice Simon. They lived on the ninth floor. Mary Levy Peachin and her family arrived from Chicago that day and were also supposed to stay at the hotel that night.

"We've always lived with if we had been there our family and our two babies would we have perished in the fire or would we have been able to save them."

Peachin said not a day goes by she doesn't think of her grandparents.

"It's horrible, I will never forget their love and caring for me."

When they learned about the Pima County Attorney's Office wanting to file a motion to exonerate Louis Taylor they were devastated and happy to hear there was a change of mind.

"I am pleased, it's a sense of relief that the decision from the previous administration will stand," said d'Hedouville.

Peachin doesn't want people to forget the people who lost their lives and the first responders .

As a result of that tragedy, what happened at the Pioneer Hotel also set safety standards.

"For hotels around the world, in terms of non-flammable carpets and curtains and fire walls, safety doors ."

From day one, Louis Taylor has maintained his innocence. There are reports he was helping first responders getting people out of the hotel.