Pedestrian dies from injuries after being struck by car in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man died Tuesday due to injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle last Thursday on Tucson’s west side.
Forty-four-year-old Austin Dean Henderson was transported to a hospital after the crash near First Avenue and Wetmore Road.
Police say he was struck when he was crossing First Avenue while pushing a shopping cart. They say he was not in a crosswalk at that time.
The driver of the vehicle involved, who has been identified as a 62-year-old man, stopped and cooperated with the investigation. Police say he was not impaired at the time of the crash.
While the investigation remains open, police say it is unlikely that any charges or citations will be issued.