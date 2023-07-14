Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in area of South Nogales Highway

TUCSON (KVOA) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in the area of South Nogales Highway and East Felix Road.
On Thursday at 8:04 p.m., deputies responded to the area regarding a man down.
Upon arrival, they located a dead man lying on the edge of the roadway.
Evidence indicated the man had been struck by a car.
He has been identified as 47-year-old Johnny Laurelez.
The vehicle and driver were not in the area.
Lauralez had been walking southbound on Nogales Highway when he was struck by vehicle driving southbound.
An hour after deputies were at the scene, 50-year-old Johnny Badilla arrived and indicated he had hit a person or animal in the area.
Detectives arrived at Badilla's residence and located his vehicle that had damage consistent with the collision.
Badilla has been arrested and charged with failing to stop and remain at an accident involving death.
The investigation is ongoing.