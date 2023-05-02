Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car on Tucson's southside Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Tucson's southside on Tuesday.
At around 10:49 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a vehicle collision at South Palo Verde Road and East Gas Road.
Upon arrival, deputies found the pedestrian unresponsive and died at the scene.
The pedestrian was crossing east Palo Verde Road from a Circle K gas station unsafely when they were struck by the vehicle.
The driver remained on site after the accident. There was no indication of impairment on the driver and excessive speed does not appear to be a factor.
Currently, no criminal charges are pending.