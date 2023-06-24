Pedestrian accident in midtown leaves one man dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in midtown.

On June 24, 2023, just before 12:15 a.m., officials reported to the 3400 block of N. 1st Ave. for a report of a collision involving a male pedestrian and a white 2010 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

The pedestrian, identified as 65-year-old Curtis Anthony Wahl, was pronounced dead at the scene by TFD.

After detectives conducted interviews and evaluated evidence, they determined that Wahl was attempting to cross 1st Ave from West to East when he was struck by the GMC, which was traveling northbound at the same time.

Wahl was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The driver of the GMC immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation.

It was determined that the driver was impaired at the time of the collision.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Josue Andre Larios, was charged and booked into Pima County Jail on the felony charge of Manslaughter.

According to TPD, Wahl's mid-blocking crossing, and Larios’ speeding and impaired driving, are the major contributing factors in the collision.