PCSD uses blue light technology

TUCSON (KVOA) - Today Tucson city council met to discuss how to help lower the number of crashes in our area.
During the meeting ,they discussed the addition of red light indicator lights in standard traffic lights throughout the city...
According to ADOT, there were nearly 120,000 car accidents in 2022 across the state.
With nearly 1,100 of those crashes resulting in death... And in just the city of Tucson 35 of those fatalities happened within an intersection...
The use of this new blue light technology that could potentially improve traffic safety and reduce crashes seen at intersections...
Pima county is already using this technology and they tell us they have seen positive results...
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has had blue light technology for nearly 20 years.
La Cholla and River Road is one of five intersections that have blue lights.
The objective is simple said Deputy Alex Dreyer
"Don't run red lights."
Deputy Dreyer is part of the Pima County Sheriff's Motors unit.
They conduct traffic enforcement.
Here's how the blue light works.
"Blue light illuminates indicating that the northbound light is red and the vehicles that have passed through the intersection after that point have at that point run the red light."
When the deputy sees you've run a red light, they go after you and give you a ticket. That has some serious consequences if a judge holds you responsible for running a red light.
"He gives you a fine for the violation as well as you have to attend an eight hour defensive driving class."
Deputy Adam Schoonover is the public information officer for the Sheriff's Department.
"The traffic citations, the whole point of them is to change that driving behavior...That dangerous driving behavior."
Gary Nixon lives near La Cholla and Ruthrauff where a blue light is located. He rides a motorcycle and said the blue lights, "I can see it saving lives. I see a lot of red light runners out here and you close calls yeah I guess it's good."
Cyana Jones commented she's in total agreement about the blue light technology and the sheriff's motor units enforcing the traffic laws.
"Don't run it, you're going to hurt somebody. Hurt yourself, the little old lady walking across the street, the kid in the stroller. You have to be aware of your surroundings, so good let them go after them."
Bottom line, don't run red lights.
The blue light is just another tool in tool box to keep you safe.