PCSD targets offenders during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

TUCSON (KVOA) — Officers in southern Arizona are taking violent abusers off the streets.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One in three women will be the victim of domestic violence at some point in their lives.
So, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is helping local victims by rounding up their abusers who have not complied with court orders.
Even before the sun was up, sheriff's deputies along with other law enforcement officers were busy briefing and getting their files in order.
The first target was Desi Harris. He's wanted for domestic violence assault. The team went to his last known address on the city's south side.
Detective Mike Buglewicz is heading one of five teams that served more than 200 warrants during this operation.
They showed a neighbor Harris' picture. He told them Harris moved out a year ago.
On to the next target.
Jesus Valdez had three warrants for threats and intimidation, domestic violence, criminal damage, and domestic violence assault.
When Valdez answered the door, Detective Buglewicz told him, "We have a warrant for your arrest...So we have to take you in.”
Okay, can I turn everything off and lock up,” Valdez responded.
“Who else is in the house with you?”
“Nobody,” he said.
The detective went inside with Valdez.
When he comes out, Valdez is handcuffed and willing to answer our questions.
"Why haven't you complied?”
"I have not had a chance to comply. I have been scared to comply, because every time I go, I get arrested,” he responded.
Question: "Threats and intimidation that means you put people's lives in fear here.”
Response: "But when you are being attacked, I defend myself.”
He will go before a judge to address his charges.
As will Daniel Cera. He has a disorderly conduct domestic violence charge and failed to show up to court.
"Honestly, I don't have an excuse other than I just keep forgetting,” said Cera.
“It sucks, I never thought I would be charged with DV but all I can say is be careful of what you say and what you do,” Cera said when he was asked about his domestic violence charge.
Detective Buglewicz has been with the Domestic Violence unit for 12 years. His priority remains strong.
"We're still here to support the victims of domestic violence and ideally to get cases resolved by getting offenders in front of the judge, getting new court dates and getting them to court,” Buglewicz said.
Five agencies participated in the roundup, including Sahuarita, University of Arizona police departments, the Probation Department, the County Attorney’s Office and Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Resources:
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233, Home * Emerge (emergecenter.org), Victim Services - Pima County Attorney's Office, and Gospel Rescue Mission - Women and Children's Center - Tucson, AZ | Rehab.com.