 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

PCSD seeking help identifying person who allegedly exposed himself in public on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Man

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual who was allegedly exposing himself at Brandi Fenton Park on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, deputies received a call of a suspicious male who was allegedly exposing himself to the public.

On Monday, deputies received another call of a man in the same area of Brandi Fenton Park believed to be conducting similar actions.

The man is described as Caucasian or Hispanic, between the ages of 40 to 60 years old, and around 180 pounds.

He was seen wearing a white hat, red shirt, maroon shorts, black shoes, and wearing a black backpack.

He was also seen riding a beige mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you