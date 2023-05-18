PCSD seeking help identifying person who allegedly exposed himself in public on Sunday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual who was allegedly exposing himself at Brandi Fenton Park on Sunday.
On Sunday evening, deputies received a call of a suspicious male who was allegedly exposing himself to the public.
On Monday, deputies received another call of a man in the same area of Brandi Fenton Park believed to be conducting similar actions.
The man is described as Caucasian or Hispanic, between the ages of 40 to 60 years old, and around 180 pounds.
He was seen wearing a white hat, red shirt, maroon shorts, black shoes, and wearing a black backpack.
He was also seen riding a beige mountain bike.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
