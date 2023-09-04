PCSD searching for missing 12-year-old child

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) – PCSD is currently searching for a missing vulnerable child.
12-year-old David Ortega went missing around 8:20 p.m. on September 4.
According to PCSD, he was last seen near Pantano and Wrightstown, and he left riding a scooter in an unknown direction.
Ortega was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue glasses, and riding a scooter.
PCSD has said that Ortega is 4’6”, weighs around 90-100lbs, has brown eyes and black hair.
If you see Ortega or have any information on his location, you are urged to call 911.