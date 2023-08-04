PCSD needs cell phone video of intersection takeover

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's been five days since the intersection "Take over" by street car racers turned deadly.
It happened at Old Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway on the city's southside.
Three people were shot all teenagers.
One of the two boys died, he other remains in the hospital fighting for his life, the third victim... A girl is paralyzed from the waist down,
There have been no arrests. Homicide detectives have followed up every lead since Monday..
However they need your help especially cell phone.video.
Sergeant James Brown heads the homicide unit he told News 4, "We need the person who pulled the trigger."
He said, there were over 100 people who attended the street takeover early Sunday morning.
"Somebody out there knows something, they have video they filmed the street racing event going on and unbeknownst to to them they might have something that will lead us to the person that pulled the trigger."
Detectives have been combing through street car racing videos of that night.
The videos are considered evidence so our cameras weren't allowed to show the video.
Pointing at a video of another case Sgt. Brown pointed to the spectators and said, "All these people are holding their phones up like this and filming everything. So whatever is in the back drop which is going to be the make it or break it type deal for our case."
Five bullet casings were found in a parking lot next to the Mission Apartments.
On Monday we interviewed a resident who asked not to be identified but wanted people to know the intersection takeover... Is dangerous.
She's a mother and says there are many children in the complex.
"People who have kids you know they don't want no shooting around. I wished there would be more like patrolling or at least sitting in the front because it happens a lot just out there."
Three people were struck early Sunday morning.
A teenage male who was shot and killed...
A teenage boy who was shot in the back and is clinging to life and a teenage girl who was also shot in the back and is now paralyzed.
Sgt. Brown is asking people with information and or video to please come forward...
"Bring and justice and closure to this family and hold somebody accountable for pulling that trigger that night."
If you have information call 9-1-1...Or if you want to remain anonymous call 88-CRIME.