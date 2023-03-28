PCSD looking for missing person

BENSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 85-year-old Don Douglas.
Don is described as a white male, 185 pounds, 5-feet-10-inches tall, with gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an unknown-colored t-shirt and jeans.
According to PCSD he was last seen March 27 at 7:00 p.m. at his residence in the area of 25000 East Arapaho Trail in Benson. Don suffers from a medical condition which may cause him to become confused and easily lost.
Don was last seen driving a silver, 2011, Chevrolet Traverse with the Arizona license plate Y2A3BWA.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department or 9-1-1.