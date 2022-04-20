 Skip to main content
PCSD: Kids held at gunpoint during 2 road rage incidents in Tucson

  • Updated
Collin Primm

Collin Primm

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is behind bars after threatening two separate vehicles occupied by children with a firearm during a road rage situation that occurred last Thursday in Tucson.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, 32-year-old Collin Primm was reportedly driving a dark-colored SUV southbound on Interstate 10 towards the Interstate 19 interchange when he allegedly began tailgating another vehicle.

Officials say the other vehicle involved, which was occupied by a man and his two children, moved into the slow lane to let the SUV pass. Primm then pulled up next to victim and started shouting at him, according to the press release.

In response, the driver reportedly rolled down his window to let Primm know he was driving with his kids ages 16 and 4. 

Officials say Primm then fired a gun at the victim's vehicle, shattering the window.

The victim exited the freeway and called 911.

Within minutes of the first call, a second driver reported a similar incident on I-19.

The second driver said while traveling down I-19, he was tailgated by a vehicle before that vehicle cut him off. Both vehicles reportedly stopped at a stop sign near Pima Mine and I-19, where Primm allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the driver and another occupant of the vehicle, later identified as the driver's 15-year-old son.

The suspect driver then took off.

Primm was arrested on April 15 and was booked on five counts of aggravated assault.

Detectives are now asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward at 88CRIME.org.