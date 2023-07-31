PCSD investigating homicide, illegal street racing

TUCSON - Three teenagers were shot over the weekend while attending a street car racing event.
It happened at the intersection of Old Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway.
A mother of a young child lives across the street from where the incident occurred she told News 4 Tucson.
"It's not safe I don't think."
She asked not to be identified.
However, she wants people to know just how dangerous the intersection is.
At the intersection there's a makeshift memorial, not far from is yellow crime tape investigators left behind.
Deputies said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Deputy Adam Schoonover, the public information officer said, " Based on the call text it was street racing or intersection takeover."
While on their way deputies received additional information.
"That somebody had been shot. There was an additional caller that somebody was laying on the ground."
Sources tell News 4 Tucson, five shots were fired, three striking people who were watching the races.
That deeply concerns the mother who said the complex she lives in has a lot of children living in it.
"People who have kids you know they don't want no shooting around. I wished there would be more like patrolling or at least sitting in the front because it happens a lot just out there."
Right now detectives are looking for a white Camaro and a dark Charger.
They're also asking for anyone with information or anyone with video of the street racing to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.
"Just think about it...If that was your family member that was watching and got hit. What would you want to happen? You want law enforcement to do their job and they can't do that if they don't have information."
Again, If you have information please call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.