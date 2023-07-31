PCSD investigating homicide, illegal street racing

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 658 PM MST, a dust channel was near Saguaro National Park West,
or 10 miles southwest of Marana, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess
of 50 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 241.
Route 86 between mile markers 148 and 149.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 123.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Eloy, Three Points, Avra Valley, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho
Peak State Park, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks, Red Rock,
Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Queens Well, Jack Rabbit,
Shopishk, Silver Bell, East Chui-Chu and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE
STAY ALIVE!

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 641 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Saddlebrooke to Flowing Wells to 7 miles south
of Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights,
Flowing Wells, Saddlebrooke, Three Points, Avra Valley, Pascua
Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Tucson Estates, Saguaro
National Park West, Valencia West, Catalina Foothills, Picture
Rocks, Dove Mountain, San Xavier Mission and Oracle Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 845 PM MST.

* At 633 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up
to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Drexel Heights and San Xavier Mission.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
West Branch Santa Cruz River and Santa Cruz River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 557 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel
Heights, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation,
Tucson International Airport, Summit and San Xavier Mission.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

PCSD investigating homicide, illegal street racing

  • Updated
Aerospace

TUCSON - Three teenagers were shot over the weekend while attending a street car racing event.

It happened at the intersection of Old Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway.

A mother of a young child lives across the street from where the incident occurred she told News 4 Tucson.

"It's not safe I don't think."

She asked not to be identified.

However, she wants people to know just how dangerous the intersection is.

At the intersection there's a makeshift memorial, not far from is yellow crime tape investigators left behind.

Deputies said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputy Adam Schoonover, the public information officer said, " Based on the call text it was street racing or intersection takeover."

While on their way deputies received additional information.

"That somebody had been shot. There was an additional caller that somebody was laying on the ground."

Sources tell News 4 Tucson, five shots were fired, three striking people who were watching the races.

That deeply concerns the mother who said the complex she lives in has a lot of children living in it.

"People who have kids you know they don't want no shooting around. I wished there would be more like patrolling or at least sitting in the front because it happens a lot just out there."

Right now detectives are looking for a white Camaro and a dark Charger.

They're also asking for anyone with information or anyone with video of the street racing to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

"Just think about it...If that was your family member that was watching and got hit. What would you want to happen? You want law enforcement to do their job and they can't do that if they don't have information."

Again, If you have information please call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.