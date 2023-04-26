Pavement preservations begin May 1 in Oro Valley neighborhoods

ORO VALLEY (KVOA) — The Town of Oro Valley Public Works Department scheduled pavement preservation in some Oro Valley neighborhoods.
The work starts on May 1 through May 12, if the weather permits.
It will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Town asks residents to plan ahead, observe posted traffic signs and yield to construction workers in the area. Treated roads cannot be driven on for 24 hours after work is finished.
If a resident’s trash collection is scheduled for pickup during the project, an area just outside of the treatment zone will be provided to place trash receptacles for collection.
The schedule is as follows:
La Cholla Estates
Monday, May 1
- North Cactus Rose Drive
- West Scarlet Rose Place
- West Silver Rose Place
- West Golden Rose Place
Wednesday, May 3
- West Arizona Rose Drive
- North Chynna Rose Place
Rivers Edge and Cañada Del Oro Estates
Monday, May 8
- North Avenida Vallejo from East Channel View Place to East Lauren Ashley Place
Tuesday, May 9
- North Avenida Vallejo from East Lauren Ashley Place to East Joy Mariah Drive
- East Joy Mariah Drive
- Joy Faith Drive from East Joy Mariah Drive to cul-de-sac
- East Natalia Place
- East Natasha Court
Wednesday, May 10
- North Avenida Vallejo from East Lambert Lane to East Channel View Place
- East Channel View Place
Thursday, May 11
- Joy Faith Drive from East Joy Mariah Drive to East Naranja Drive
- East Haleigh Place
Rivers Edge 2
Wednesday, May 3
- North Lambert Place
- East Brearley Drive from West Lambert Lane to North Hewitt Place
- North Hewitt Place
- North Whelan Place
Monday, May 8
- North Shore Cliff Drive
- North Chaplin Court
Wednesday, May 10
- East Brearley Drive from North Hewitt Place to North Shore Cliff Drive
Rancho Vistoso Neighborhood 5
Thursday, May 4
- East Molina Basin Drive
- North Echo Valley Drive from Marshall Peak Drive to Bridal Veil Falls Road
- Bridal Veil Falls Road
Thursday, May 11
- North Echo Valley Drive from Rincon Peak Road to Marshall Peak Drive
- Marshall Peak Drive
- North Mount Bigelow Road
Friday, May 12
- Rincon Peak Road
- North Echo Valley Drive from Rincon Peak Road to cul-de-sac
Verch Way
Tuesday, May 2 and Thursday, May 4
Pebble Creek Drive from East of Flicker Way to Hidden Springs Drive
Tuesday, May 2 and Friday, May 5
For any questions, please call Public Works at 520-229-4850.