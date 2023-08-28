Pascua Yaqui tribe members promoted to General Mangers at Casino Del Sol

Tucson, Ariz (KVOA) - Casino Del Sol’s former director of security, Miguel Escamillia, and former executive directors of community relations, Lesah Sesma-Gay, have been promoted to General Manager positions.
Miguel, who has been with the casino for 29 years, has constantly displayed leadership qualities and a great understanding of operations.
Lesah, who has 11 years of service at Casino Del Sol, has more than 17 years of experience in guest relations, community involvement, and operation management.
Both Pascua Yaqui tribe members completed a two-year Executive Career Ladder Program.
“The Executive Career Ladder Program has been an incredible journey, and I am honored to have completed it,” said Escamilia. “I am grateful for the opportunities provided by Casino Del Sol to enhance my skills and knowledge. As General Manager, I am excited to contribute to the continued growth and success of these exceptional properties.”