...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pascua Yaqui tribe members promoted to General Mangers at Casino Del Sol

casino del sol
By Anthony Victor Reyes

Tucson, Ariz (KVOA) - Casino Del Sol’s former director of security, Miguel Escamillia, and former executive directors of community relations, Lesah Sesma-Gay, have been promoted to General Manager positions.

Miguel, who has been with the casino for 29 years, has constantly displayed leadership qualities and a great understanding of operations.

Lesah, who has 11 years of service at Casino Del Sol, has more than 17 years of experience in guest relations, community involvement, and operation management. 

Both Pascua Yaqui tribe members completed a two-year Executive Career Ladder Program.  

“The Executive Career Ladder Program has been an incredible journey, and I am honored to have completed it,” said Escamilia. “I am grateful for the opportunities provided by Casino Del Sol to enhance my skills and knowledge. As General Manager, I am excited to contribute to the continued growth and success of these exceptional properties.”

