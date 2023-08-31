Part of West Avra Valley Road closed due to severe storm damage

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.
* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.
* WHEN...Until 830 PM MST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 529 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Fresnal Wash, Moras Wash, Las, Sells Wash, Chukut Kuk Wash,
Baboquivari Wash, Murk Kui Wash, Vamori Wash, Comobabi Wash,
San Juan Wash, Ali Molina Wash, Mulberry Wash, Gu Oidak Wash,
Chutum Vaya Wash, Topawa Wash and Big Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sells, Topawa, San Miguel, Ali Chukson, Vamori, Cowlic,
Fresnal, Choulic, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia, South
Komelik and Ali Molina.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&