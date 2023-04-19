Parents of transgender girls in Arizona go to court

TUCSON (KVOA) — The parents of two transgender girls in Arizona are challenging a year old state law that bans their children from participating in girls sports through a lawsuit.
One of the plaintiffs is a 15-year-old who wishes to try out for her school's volleyball team.
According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff began receiving puberty-blocking medication at the age of 11, which prevented her from experiencing the physiological changes associated with adolescent boys.
Arizona's State Superintendent Tom Horne said otherwise.
"Well the information that I got is that they use chemicals to change their sex. They still have the biological benefits of muscle mass and bone mess," said State Superintendent Tom Horne.
This month the Biden Administration released a draft of rules for transgender athletes in schools. It states that schools have the right to reject transgender athletes from competing on sports teams connected to their gender identity.
The lawsuit also claims.
"The Ban's exclusion of Plaintiffs from participating in school sports because they are transgender denies them equal treatment under the law, excludes them from a critical school activity, causes them to experience shame and stigma."
The lawsuit named Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, Tucson's The Gregory School, the Kyrene School District Tempe, and the Arizona Interscholastic Association as defendants.
"The whole reason why we divide between sports is because males have a biological advantage and it's not fair. The girls would not be able to compete and Title IX was developed specially to make equal opportunity for girls sports,'' said Horne.
Brooklyn O’Fferin, a member of Tucson LGBTQ community said she can relate to what the girls are going through and worries about their emotional state.
"It's really sad is that people are just focusing on the man woman thing instead of focusing on the individual, have the been in transition since the beginning of the sports season" said Brooklyn O’Fferin.