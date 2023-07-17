 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Parents are feeling the burn while buying school supplies due to inflation

  • Updated
  • 0
SCHOOL FUNDING

TUCSON (KVOA) — The cost of school supplies has spiked about 24 percent in the past couple of years.

Inflation is striking hard on parent's wallet during back to school shopping.

If you're feeling the burn while buying school supplies for your little ones you are not alone. Parents like Christina Lynn Carpenter are stressed out too. Lynn has four children.

"I'm on a fixed income," Lynn said.

Notebook, paper, pencils, pens, highlighters and more.

The prices are adding up. According to Deloitte's annual survey, shoppers plan to spend 10 percent less per student this year.

The biggest declines are on clothes and technology.

"It's gone up tremendously in price," said grandmother Acquanetta Castaneda.

Kristen Stephenson is the senior VP of research and analytics with the greater Phoenix economic council.

"The U.S has seen inflation rates up to 9 percent," she said.

But during this chaotic time parents stay hopeful because Stephenson also added that inflation rates are improving.

Tags

Recommended for you