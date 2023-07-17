Parents are feeling the burn while buying school supplies due to inflation

TUCSON (KVOA) — The cost of school supplies has spiked about 24 percent in the past couple of years.
Inflation is striking hard on parent's wallet during back to school shopping.
If you're feeling the burn while buying school supplies for your little ones you are not alone. Parents like Christina Lynn Carpenter are stressed out too. Lynn has four children.
"I'm on a fixed income," Lynn said.
Notebook, paper, pencils, pens, highlighters and more.
The prices are adding up. According to Deloitte's annual survey, shoppers plan to spend 10 percent less per student this year.
The biggest declines are on clothes and technology.
"It's gone up tremendously in price," said grandmother Acquanetta Castaneda.
Kristen Stephenson is the senior VP of research and analytics with the greater Phoenix economic council.
"The U.S has seen inflation rates up to 9 percent," she said.
But during this chaotic time parents stay hopeful because Stephenson also added that inflation rates are improving.