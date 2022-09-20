 Skip to main content
Parent testifies in suspected child killer’s trial

  • Updated
  • 0
Christopher Clements in court on Sept. 13, 2022

Suspected child killer Christopher Clements on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Pima County Superior Court in the murder trial in connection to the 2014 murder and disappearance of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez. 

 Maggie Keane

TUCSON (KVOA) — The murder trial of the man charged with killing 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez is now in its second week.

A parent of five young children and a lead detective in the case took the stand Tuesday.

During opening statements last week, the prosecutor told the jurors they would hear from parents whose children were photographed and their pictures appeared in a secret folder on Christopher Clements’ computer.

Rolando Roman, a parent, told the jury he had five young children in 2013, whose pictures were taken while they were playing in their backyard. He also told the court he was unaware the pictures were taken, and said someone took the pictures from his neighbor's backyard.

He became aware when a detective showed them to him.

Miguel Flores, the lead detective in the case, also took the stand.

He told jurors he got a warrant to look into the 13-year-old's Facebook account and found the names of four men she was communicating with. The detective questioned them and also got mouth swabs for DNA testing.

The prosecutor also asked him about March 2017, when he became aware Clements was assisting another law enforcement agency in a separate investigation in Avra Valley.

The detective said Clements referenced a pile of tires as a point of reference and pointed to a tree in the area where Maribel's body was found.

Detective Flores told jurors Maribel was found 33 miles from her home and that Clements lived on the route she was traveling on the night she disappeared.

