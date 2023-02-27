Panhandling playing role in fentanyl crisis

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County is spreading awareness about the role the community plays in the fentanyl crisis by giving panhandlers money at street corners and intersections.
Just last year pedestrian fatalities doubled from people getting hit by cars. Pima County also leads the state in fatal and non-fatal overdoses. The County said the two tragedies are connected.
"When the toxicology reports are done on those individuals, the vast majority did have fentanyl and methamphetamine in their systems," said Steering leader Tucson Crime Free Coalition Josh Jacobsen.
That's why Pima County and the Tucson Crime Free Coalition are joining forces to tackle the fentanyl problem in the community. They are putting up signs, to notify the public on how giving panhandlers money is giving some an avenue to buy fentanyl.
“The purpose of these signs are to direct people to agencies, nonprofits, other treatment centers where they can give directly, rather than giving to the individual on the median because it's very possible with the availability and the cheapness of fentanyl, which goes for $1 to $3 a pill on the street," said Jacobsen.
One panhandler reveals panhandling is his only way to make money.
"Snacks are great, but sometimes we have other needs, like we need to get our medicine out of the pharmacy and we have certain other needs," said Armando Otero.
Otero adds that if people stop giving panhandlers money it's going to make life more difficult for them.
"I wouldn't have any more money and I'd have to find some other way to fill up my time. I have rheumatoid arthritis and I've been trying to get social security. It has not gone through yet. It's been five and a half years and I really don't have anything else to do," said Otero.
Ordinance 2016-30 states people can only stand on a median for one light change, if an officer sees that person for a long period of time they can choose to cite them under the law.