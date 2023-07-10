PACC unveiling new mobile veterinary unit

TUCSON (KVOA) — On July 12, the Pima County Animal Center and Friends of PACC will unveil a new mobile medical unit.
The unit will provide critical veterinary care across Pima County.
“Every family helped with a medical procedure and vaccine in the community is one fewer pet that potentially ends up at PACC, sick and in danger of losing their life,” said Monica Dangler, PACC’s Director of Animal Services. All services will be on a “donate-what-you-can” basis, with support focused primarily on pets at risk of being surrendered to the shelter.
The trailer is equipped with two surgical tables, an exam table, x-ray, dental equipment, and dental x-ray.
The unit will also be able to provide vaccinations, wellness checks, spay-neuter, minor surgeries, and dental work.