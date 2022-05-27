“PACC needs your help": Local animal shelter in urgent need of fosters, adopters

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local animal shelter remains in critical capacity.
Pima Animal Care Center said Friday they are in desperate need of fosters and adopters.
Currently, PACC has over 1,900 animals in its care; more than 676 of those pets are at the shelter with 519 of those being dogs. On average, the shelter is taking in around 10-15 more pets than are getting out each day.
“We‘ve been at capacity for a long time and we are now critical again,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services. “PACC needs your help. We need to clear space for 50 large dogs immediately.”
The shelter says also has many adult cats and kittens who need fostering.
In a news release Friday, PACC said people can help several ways:
- Adopt a medium- to large-sized dog.
- Foster a medium- to large-sized dog.
- Hang onto those friendly stray pets that show up in the neighborhood. They likely belong to one of your neighbors. People can knock on doors in the area and will likely find the owner within a matter of hours. If the finder needs supplies in order to hang onto the pet, PACC will provide those supplies free of charge. Pets that stay in the neighborhood where they are found have an 80% chance of making it back home. That rate drops to 20% if they come to the shelter.
- File a lost report immediately and upload a photo to http://www.lost.petcolove.org. Owners will be alerted when a dog matching theirs comes into PACC or HSSA.
- Donate to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center at friendsofpacc.org.