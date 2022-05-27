 Skip to main content
“PACC needs your help": Local animal shelter in urgent need of fosters, adopters

  • Updated
Pima Animal Care Center

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local animal shelter remains in critical capacity.

Pima Animal Care Center said Friday they are in desperate need of fosters and adopters.

Currently, PACC has over 1,900 animals in its care; more than 676 of those pets are at the shelter with 519 of those being dogs. On average, the shelter is taking in around 10-15 more pets than are getting out each day.

“We‘ve been at capacity for a long time and we are now critical again,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services. “PACC needs your help. We need to clear space for 50 large dogs immediately.”

The shelter says also has many adult cats and kittens who need fostering.

In a news release Friday, PACC said people can help several ways: