PACC may be forced to euthanize animals for space, shelter officials say

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima Animal Care Center may be forced to euthanize animals for space, officials said Thursday.
According to PACC, there are currently 722 animals at the shelter. More than 570 of those are dogs.
“The shelter needs adopters and fosters immediately,” PACC said in a news release. “Every dog kennel in the facility is full.”
Director of Animal Services Monica Dangler says the shelter has reached a tipping point after being in “Code Red” capacity for much of the past year.
“Our current situation is not sustainable,” said Dangler. “If we are not able to significantly reduce the number of dogs in the shelter, we will be forced to euthanize. PACC is asking the public to help us by adopting, fostering, and rescuing dogs in our care so that we do not have to make this heartbreaking decision.”
Community members can help PACC by:
• Adopting a dog. All pets are currently free to adopt. A $20 licensing fee does apply to adult dogs.
• Fostering an animal in their own home for as little as two weeks. Fostering gives animals a break from the shelter while also clearing a kennel for incoming pets. PACC provides pet supplies for fosters if needed.
• Helping happy, healthy strays find their way back home by posting on social media, having them scanned for a microchip, and asking nearby folks if they know where the animal belongs.
• Keep your pets identifiable using a collar and tags and/or a microchip to ensure that the animal can make it home easily if lost.
• If you have lost a pet, please be sure to check the PACC website daily to see if they have come to the shelter. Reclaim fees are waived in most situations; the shelter just wants to reunite owners with their pets.
• Donating to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center.
Due to volume of calls and urgency in the shelter, PACC is prioritizing in-person adoptions, so non-emergency calls may be delayed. For specific questions about pets at PACC, adoptions, or fostering, community members should stop by the shelter in person. For emergency-related calls, people can call the dispatch line at (520) 724-5900 and press 4.