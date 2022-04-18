PACC, LovePup to hold pet microchip clinic

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center is teaming up with the LovePup Foundation to hold a free pet microchip and vaccine clinic on April 23.
The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way.
This is a first-come, first-served event for Pima County residents.
PACC says pet owners should plan to wait in line, and bring water for themselves and their pets. Dogs need to be on leashes. Cats need to be in carriers.
Services that will be offered include:
- Brief exam by licensed veterinarian
- FVRCP vaccines for cats (Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, Panleukopenia)
- DHPP vaccines for dogs (Distemper, parvovirus, parainfluenza, and hepatitis/adenovirus)
- Rabies vaccines for cats and dogs
- Deworming for pets under six months old
- Microchip implantation
The shelter says rabies, Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases that are preventable with a simple vaccine.