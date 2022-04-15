Oversized transport trailer causes traffic restrictions at southside intersection

TUCSON (KVOA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid a southside intersection Friday morning.
Police say there is an oversized transport trailer at the intersection of S. Sixth Avenue and Ajo Way.
Drivers should expect significant delays.
Police say crews are working to remove the trailer.
TRAFFIC ALERT: An oversized transport trailer carrying a mining bucket has blocked a portion of the intersection at 6th Ave and Ajo. DPS Troopers are directing traffic, backup looking very minor. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/F5DvIqb3Eq— Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) April 15, 2022