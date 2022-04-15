 Skip to main content
Oversized transport trailer causes traffic restrictions at southside intersection

Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid a southside intersection Friday morning.

Police say there is an oversized transport trailer at the intersection of S. Sixth Avenue and Ajo Way.

Drivers should expect significant delays.

Police say crews are working to remove the trailer.