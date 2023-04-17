Overnight lane restrictions on eastbound I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff Roads

TUCSON (KVOA) — Drivers can expect lane restrictions on eastbound I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff Roads starting on Monday night.
The restrictions will remain in place until 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning morning.
During these restrictions
- Eastbound mainline I-10 traffic to be reduced to one lane between Ina and Ruthrauff roads
- The speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph
- A 14-foot vehicle width restrictions to be in place
Beginning Tuesday, eastbound mainline traffic will be on the frontage roads between Ina and Ruthrauff roads. Three lanes of traffic will be available during day hours.
The traffic shift will remain in effect until late 2024.
Motorists should plan for delays.