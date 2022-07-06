Overcrowding may force Pima Animal Care Center to euthanize dogs

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local animal shelter is asking for the public's help once again as it exceeds emergency occupancy limits.
Pima Animal Care Center Director Monica Dangler said Tuesday "she may have to start euthanizing dogs this week due to the critical overcrowding."
"It would be the first time since the new shelter opened in 2017 that the Care Center would have to take such a heartbreaking action," PACC said in a news release.
The community may help PACC by adopting, fostering and by hanging on to friendly strays. They say pets that stay in the neighborhood where they are found have an 80 percent chance of making it back home.
The week after July 4 is historically the busiest week of the year for the shelter. Ahead of the holiday weekend, the shelter was already caring for 490 dogs. They expect to see an additional 400 dogs brought in to the shelter, mostly dogs startled by fireworks.
Other ways to help:
Stray pets probably belong to one of your neighbors. Knock on doors in the area and you will likely find the owner within a matter of hours.
If the finder needs supplies in order to hang onto the pet, PACC will provide those supplies free of charge.
File a lost report immediately and upload a photo to http://www.lost.petcolove.org. Owners will be alerted when a dog matching theirs comes into PACC or HSSA.
Donate to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center at friendsofpacc.org.
For more information, visit pima.gov/animalcare.