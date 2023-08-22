Over 7,600 of fuel leaking on I-10 after semi crash in Tonopah

TUCSON (KVOA) — A semi-truck crash has led to a massive fuel leak, causing the closure of Interstate in Tonopah, Arizona.
This crash happened today at milepost 97 near Wintersburg Road.
Firefighters and medical staff at the scene say hazmat crews are at the accident where 7,600 gallons of mixed fuel is leaking from the overturned semi.
The semi-truck driver has been hospitalized but his conditions are unknown.
Firefighters are planning on drilling into the tanks to move the fuel to a secondary transport vehicle. This is expected to take many hours. The highway will be closed until the area is deemed safe.
Both directions of the interstate are closed, but westbound traffic is exiting northbound onto Wintersburg Road.
Drivers can take westbound Indian School Road to get back onto I-10.