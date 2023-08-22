 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES...

At 452 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast
of Picacho Peak State Park, or 20 miles south of Florence, moving
northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts are still possible with this storm
complex.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Over 7,600 of fuel leaking on I-10 after semi crash in Tonopah

TUCSON (KVOA) — A semi-truck crash has led to a massive fuel leak, causing the closure of Interstate in Tonopah, Arizona.

This crash happened today at milepost 97 near Wintersburg Road.

Firefighters and medical staff at the scene say hazmat crews are at the accident where 7,600 gallons of mixed fuel is leaking from the overturned semi.

The semi-truck driver has been hospitalized but his conditions are unknown. 

Firefighters are planning on drilling into the tanks to move the fuel to a secondary transport vehicle. This is expected to take many hours. The highway will be closed until the area is deemed safe.

Both directions of the interstate are closed, but westbound traffic is exiting northbound onto Wintersburg Road.

Drivers can take westbound Indian School Road to get back onto I-10. 