Over 6,000 TEP customers affected by power outages across Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Electric Power is reporting power outages near Marana, Twin Peaks, and on the Northwest and Southwest sides of Tucson.
According to TEP, as of 7:20pm this evening, approximately 6,000 people are currently without power.
Most of the outages were caused by equipment damage due to the extreme weather.
TEP says that the cause of the outages on the Southwest side of Tucson are still being investigated.
The current estimated time of restoration for most of the outages is around 9:00pm.
We will update you as these outages change, or you can keep up to date on TEP's website here: https://www.tep.com/outages/
