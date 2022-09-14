Over 170 arrested in connection to street racing in Tucson area: police

TUCSON (KVOA) — Over 170 people were arrested over the weekend in connection to street racing and sideshows across Tucson, police say.
According to Tucson Police Department, 124 adults and 53 juveniles were arrested Friday and Saturday.
They identified two locations where the sideshows were taking place: Alvernon Way and Los Reales Road and a private property near Kolb Road and Century Park Drive.
Nine vehicles were also impounded, police say. Five guns were recovered.
In a news release, police said the arrests are the result of a law enforcement partnership to help curb street racing and sideshows in the Tucson area.
Anyone with information regarding street racing is asked to call 88-CRIME.