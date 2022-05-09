Oro Valley Police to conduct HiVE patrols at northwest side intersection

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - In an effort to reduce collisions, Oro Valley Police Department will be deploying officers to a northwest intersection in May.
The department calls these deployments HiVE, which stands for High Visibility Enforcement.
OVPD will deploy officers to the area of Oracle Road and First Avenue on May 16 and May 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Officers will address "hazardous moving violations that contribute to collisions."
Motorists are asked to be aware of the additional enforcement activity and drive safely.