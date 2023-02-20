Operation Overdrive nets 500,000 fentanyl pill

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fentanyl is considered the most dangerous illegal drug in the U.S.
Fentanyl overdoses have become the number one killer among 18-year-olds.
Just recently.,The Drug Enforcement Administration and Tucson police seized nearly 500,000 pills at the border on Feb. 10.
The area of Grant and Oracle Roads is considered by Tucson police as one the most dangerous areas where there is a high volume of fentanyl users as well as traffickers.
The recent seizure is part of "Operation Over-Drive."
That operation is a combined effort between Tucson police, the Counter Narcotics Alliance and DEA.
Operation Overdrive is centered on street-level violent crime reduction with a narcotic nexus.
Rose Corral lives in the area and sees the problem daily.
"It's very distressing and it's very disheartening, I think it puts us, as a community, at a disadvantage," said Coral.
According to Tucson police Lt. Justin Lane who is assigned to CNA, "There is so much moving through out community both for trafficking on our streets and elsewhere around the country. So we get both sides of the problems."
A man we spoke told News 4 Tucson he uses fentanyl and knows one pill can kill. he also told us,
"I do see how it's a problem to communities, to society period. it's bad."
Corral said, "it puts decent hardworking people who live in this area at a disadvantage, because we are automatically categorized or stereotyped in a particular box."
It's so bad, that Corral won't let her children play outside "I would rather take an extra step and find a community activity outside of this particular neighborhood and take them there even if it poses some sort of financial hardship than to have them even just be outside"
She's hoping Operation Overdrive will bring safety to the streets plagued by fentanyl and violence.
"Hopefully things will change for the better and we keep pushing forward"
if you or anyone you know who is struggling with addiction, visit this link.