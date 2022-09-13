Opening statements begin in suspected child killer's trial

TUCSON (KVOA) — Suspected child killer Christopher Clements appeared in court Tuesday for the 2014 murder and disappearance of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez, who was last seen near her midtown apartment.
It was a very emotional day for the family of Maribel Gonzalez.
The first witness on the stand was the former Pima County Sheriff’s deputy who responded to a suspicious call on June 6, 2014.
Joseph Bohorquez told the jury a woman passing by saw some drag marks near Avra Valley and Trico roads when she made the gruesome discovery.
The jury was shown crime scene photos of the area where Maribel Gonzalez's naked body was found under a mesquite tree and some tires.
In the courtroom, Maribel's grandmother looked down and away from the monitor.
Maribel's mother was visibly upset as the former deputy described what he saw.
The second witness was a homicide detective, Mark O'Dell.
He searched the area and found two tires on the body.
As the detective described the conditions of the remains, Maribel's mother left the courtroom visibly upset and in tears.
The trial is set to continue for two weeks.
