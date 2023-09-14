ONLY ON 4: New details surrounding Marana High School student killed on I-10

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson is learning new details about the 14-year-old Marana High School student who was hit by a car and killed.
The incident happened on I-10 early Friday morning.
The Arizona Department of Public Transportation says the teenager was running across the eastbound lanes at Milepost 236 when she was hit by two different cars.
When troopers arrived on scene, she was pronounced dead.
The family of the teen spoke to News 4 Tucson in an exclusive interview.
Grief has come in waves for the family of 14-year-old Yvanna Vejar.
"It's hard, really hard, painful," Maria Vejar, Yvanna's mother said.
Her mother say she was with two friends at the time of her death. The two girl survived.
Her childhood bestfriend who was too devastated to be on camera describes Yvanna as funny, selfless, and strong willed.
"She would go in a room and light it up. She was a caring, funny person.
Loved ones are still trying to process their new reality.
"Wow, I'm wordless, but what can I say, what they said about hr, she's very caring, she was very popular," Maria Barragan, Yvanna's older sister said.
"I always talked about when I turn 16, I'll always take you to highschool, you'll be the first person I pick up," Avery Bridgeford, Yvanna's best friend said.
Finding comfort in one another, as they celebrate the 14 years Yvanna lived.
Yvanna's older sister also tells me that Yvanna wanted to be a Youtuber and that sharing her story with you all was a way for to her live out that dream.
Marana High School sent News 4 Tucson a statement saying:
"We send our sincere condolences to family and friends during this difficult time... The student will be greatly missed on our campus."