One year after U.S. boots left Afghanistan, some refugees struggling to transition to life in southern Arizona

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 632 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain along and near Highway 286. Radar estimated between 1
and 2 inches of rain has fallen that will rapidly drain into the
Altar Wash. Flash Flooding of the normally dry washes that drain
into the Altar wash, as well as roadway dips and other low-lying
areas is likely to begin shortly. Additional rainfall amounts up
to 1.00 to 1.50 inches are possible with storms moving into the
area from the east.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Three Points, Kitt Peak, Tucson Estates, San Pedro, Sasabe, Pan
Tak and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Contreras Wash, Arroyo del Compartidero, Aguirre Wash, Pan Tak
Wash, South Mendoza Wash, Little Thomas Wash, San Juan Wash,
Puertocito Wash, Brawley Wash, Sells Wash, Peitas Wash, Bolas
Blancas Wash, Legunita Wash, Fresnal Wash, San Vicente Wash,
Fresno Wash, Vamori Wash, Arroyo Seco, Arroyo del Sasabe,
Baboquivari Wash, Saucito Wash, Brown Wash, Placeritos Wash,
Topawa Wash, La Osa Wash, Santa Margarita Wash, Solano Wash, Las
Guijas Wash, Sabino Wash, Chutum Vaya Wash, Thomas Canyon Wash,
Mendoza Wash, Viopuli Wash, Bailey Wash, Moras Wash, Las, Lopez
Wash, Cerro Prieto Wash, Altar Wash, Ali Molina Wash, Banner Wash,
Alambre Wash, Soto Wash, Mulberry Wash and Arivaca Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

Corrected to limit areal coverage for graphics.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties,
southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

One year after U.S. boots left Afghanistan, some refugees struggling to transition to life in southern Arizona

  • Updated
  • 0
One year after U.S. boots left Afghanistan, some refugees struggling to transition to life in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tamana lives in a one-bedroom apartment in midtown with her husband and two children, ages 4 and 1.

In Afghanistan, she and her husband were both journalists. Now, in a foreign country, he works at a local bakery and she stays at home with the kids.

They have their freedom, but the days are challenging.

"I am in home," Tamana said in broken English. "My husband goes to the job, but the job is not good because the money is small money. We have a home and home have rent. The electric bill is a lot. This whole thing is so difficult for us."

The refugees have been in Tucson on humanitarian parole for four months.

They were targets of the Taliban back home.

"I am happy because here, it saved my life, my husband's life, my children's life," Tamana said.

Tamana and her family are just four of the hundreds of Afghan refugees now settling in Tucson. A year after the United States left Afghanistan concluding 20 years of war, thousands upon thousands of Afghans are still there.

Tamana's father and two brothers are in hiding, trying to stay alive.

"My family is in Kabul," she said. "My father like me is a journalist. My one brother worked with the government and my other brother worked in TV and radio."

Most Afghan refugees across the country are separated from some of their family, an agonizing reality after the war.

Atifa Rawan is an Afghan-American who worked for years at the University of Arizona.

She's now volunteering to help some Afghans with the transition to life in southern Arizona.

"There has to be some kind of reunification for these people otherwise, it's always going to be a lingering situation in their mind as how are my family members doing in Afghanistan," Rawan said. "Are they surviving and how am I going to be able to help them from here? So, this is a very difficult situation, to break the families apart."

"Everyday, I'm thinking about this," Tamana said.

Tags