One year after U.S. boots left Afghanistan, some refugees struggling to transition to life in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tamana lives in a one-bedroom apartment in midtown with her husband and two children, ages 4 and 1.
In Afghanistan, she and her husband were both journalists. Now, in a foreign country, he works at a local bakery and she stays at home with the kids.
They have their freedom, but the days are challenging.
"I am in home," Tamana said in broken English. "My husband goes to the job, but the job is not good because the money is small money. We have a home and home have rent. The electric bill is a lot. This whole thing is so difficult for us."
The refugees have been in Tucson on humanitarian parole for four months.
They were targets of the Taliban back home.
"I am happy because here, it saved my life, my husband's life, my children's life," Tamana said.
Tamana and her family are just four of the hundreds of Afghan refugees now settling in Tucson. A year after the United States left Afghanistan concluding 20 years of war, thousands upon thousands of Afghans are still there.
Tamana's father and two brothers are in hiding, trying to stay alive.
"My family is in Kabul," she said. "My father like me is a journalist. My one brother worked with the government and my other brother worked in TV and radio."
Most Afghan refugees across the country are separated from some of their family, an agonizing reality after the war.
Atifa Rawan is an Afghan-American who worked for years at the University of Arizona.
She's now volunteering to help some Afghans with the transition to life in southern Arizona.
"There has to be some kind of reunification for these people otherwise, it's always going to be a lingering situation in their mind as how are my family members doing in Afghanistan," Rawan said. "Are they surviving and how am I going to be able to help them from here? So, this is a very difficult situation, to break the families apart."
"Everyday, I'm thinking about this," Tamana said.