One year after Dobbs decision, Gov. Hobbs issues executive order on abortion centering around prosecutions

PHOENIX - On Friday, Arizona Governor Katie issued an executive order transferring prosecutorial authority over abortion-related cases to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.
The move protects doctors and abortion providers from facing prosecution in this state.
"I made a promise to Arizonans that I would do everything in my power to protect reproductive freedom, and this Executive Order reflects that promise," Gov. Hobbs said in a statement. "I will not allow extreme and out of touch politicians to get in the way of the fundamental right Arizonans have to make decisions about their own bodies and futures. I will continue to fight to expand access to safe and legal abortion in any way that I can."
Pro-Choice Arizonans consider this a win.
"You get used to having really bad news on Fridays, this was a day when we just got great news for Arizona on a Friday, so I'm really glad about that," Amy-Fitch Heacock, a board member and spokesperson for Arizonans For Reproductive Freedom said. Having a centralized approach to prosecution, having it be at the discretion of the attorney general not by a county attorney who may throw in their own personal bias on whether or not they want to prosecute. This is a very important step that Gov. Hobbs and Attorney General Mayes have taken in order to ensure that people will not be prosecuted for seeking health care.
The executive order also states Arizona will decline extradition requests from other states that look to prosecute people who provide or receive abortion services.
Cathi Herrod is the president of the Pro-Life organization Center For Arizona Policy.
Herrod issued this statement Friday:
"Arizona law, A.R.S. 41-101, Section 8 states that the governor "may require the attorney general to aid a county attorney in the discharge of his duties." Aid does not mean supplant or replace. In her zeal for abortion, Gov. Hobbs has exceeded her authority as governor. The law does not allow her to strip county attorneys of their clear enforcement authority as granted in various Arizona laws. On the anniversary of Dobbs, the better approach would be for Gov. Hobbs to fulfill her pledge to serve all Arizonans, starting with coming together to find ways to serve the needs of pregnant women.
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover also weighed in and applauds the governor for her decision:
"We agree with the Governor as to both the urgency and severity of this very unique situation. Although the Stay (reproductive care protection) that we secured in Pima County took statewide effect, there have been substantial periods where providers have only felt the confidence to provide care in Pima County. This is an unacceptable equal protection problem and dangerous, especially for our rural communities. Doctors should feel assured in being able to treat patients, and not worry about making health decisions when needed. Those decisions need to be made freely and unhindered to allow them to treat patients without worrying about the evolving state of the law. We will voluntarily send all criminal referrals to the Attorney General in the spirit of fixing this constitutional inequity."
There is a 15-week abortion ban in place statewide.
A rally will be held Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of Roe V. Wade getting overturned. It's part of a nationwide day of action being put on by pro-choice groups.
The rally begins at 10 a.m. at the U.S. District Courthouse in downtown Tucson.