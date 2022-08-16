 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 528 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has ended.
Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the
advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Ak Chin and Mountain Village.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 613 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of
Benson, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts, quarter size hail and brief heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Mescal.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

'One pill can kill': Arizona issues alert for counterfeit colored pills

  • 0
PILLS

TUCSON (KVOA) — A state wide alert was released from the Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking area known as HIDTA.

It warned the public and especially parents about the dangers of fentanyl laced pills called "Skittles and Rainbows".

Monique Gutierrez knows all too well about the subject.

"One pill can kill," she said. "I don't want any other parent to go through this heartache."

Gutierrez, a mother of five, is speaking from her heart when she told News 4 Tucson, "No parent should have to bury a child."

Gutierrez buried her 17-year-old son Isaac on May 1, 2021. He died from a fentanyl overdose.

"Kids will be kids, he was far from perfect," Gutierrez said. "But he had a job, he went to school and he was going to graduate early."

However, all that went away when he took a pill laced with fentanyl.

"It wasn't an accident, I'm sure he was sold it."

So, now it's her mission to spare others from this unimaginable pain.

"If I can save just one child, I want to do that," she said.

She has advice for parents and that's to guide their children.

"Know who your children are hanging out with, names, where they are going to be, location."

As for the kids, "You have to live by rules, and morals and values. Just follow your parent's rules and if you can do those things, in your household then you'll be able to do that out in the world when you are out on your own."

While it's painful for Gutierrez, she doesn't want her son's death to be in vain.

So, she is doing all she can to warn parents and the children about the dangers of fentanyl and how one pill does kill.

For more information contact the AZ Opioid Monitoring Initiative at omi@azhidta.org

