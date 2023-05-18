One person has died after being involved in a vehicle collision in Picture Rocks

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has died after being hit head-on by another vehicle in Picture Rocks on Wednesday evening.
At around 7:05 p.m., PCSD responded to an injury crash on West Picture Rocks Road, east of Golden Gate Road.
31-year-old Jacqueline Klukosky was driving east in a Ford Fusion when she attempted to curve right at a high speed rate. She drove left of center and collided head-on with the Hyundai Accent driven by 45-year-old Benjamin Brookhart.
Brookhart was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger in Klukosky's vehicle received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Klukosky was booked into Pima County Jail for causing death by motor vehicle and for outstanding warrants.
The investigation is ongoing.