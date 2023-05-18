 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

One person has died after being involved in a vehicle collision in Picture Rocks

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has died after being hit head-on by another vehicle in Picture Rocks on Wednesday evening.

At around 7:05 p.m., PCSD responded to an injury crash on West Picture Rocks Road, east of Golden Gate Road.

31-year-old Jacqueline Klukosky was driving east in a Ford Fusion when she attempted to curve right at a high speed rate. She drove left of center and collided head-on with the Hyundai Accent driven by 45-year-old Benjamin Brookhart.

Brookhart was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in Klukosky's vehicle received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Klukosky was booked into Pima County Jail for causing death by motor vehicle and for outstanding warrants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you