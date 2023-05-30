One person dead in vehicle collision in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has died after being involved in a two-vehicle accident in midtown Tucson on Saturday night.
Just before 10:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East Grant Road and North Rosemont Blvd for a report of a serious-injury collision involving a red Hyundai Elantra and a Chevrolet Traverse.
The passenger, a 76-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Elantra was attempting to turn left onto north Rosemont Blvd from east Grant Road when the Traverse collided with the car.
The driver of the Traverse, a 27-year-old woman, was not injured.
Detectives learned the occupants of the Elantra were not wearing their seatbelts and the driver had a suspended license.
Failure to yield while making a left turn is the known contributing factor.